Fernandez Wins Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Assen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Kalex's Spaniard Raul Fernandez moved within 31 points of overall Moto2 leader Remy Gardner after winning Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

Fernandez edged team-mate and Australian Gardner in second as fellow country-man Augusto Fernandez completed a podium for the German outfit.

Another Spaniard, Hector Garzo, who is 21st in the riders' standings, was unable to compete after testing positive for Covid-19.

Up to 11,500 specators were allowed into the track at Assen, and they saw Italian Dennis Fogga win the Moto3 race earlier in the day.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia was second with Romano Fenati in third as overall leaders Pedro Acosta was fourth.

Later Yamaha's Maverick Vinales will start in pole position for the MotoGP race after clocking a track record in the Netherlands.

Vinales' French teammate and championship leader Fabio Quartararo will be second with Ducati's Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia starting third.

The next event of the season is the Styrian Grand Prix on August 8, which is set to welcome full stands of fans.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

