Open Menu

'Ferrari' Matsushima Looking To Drive Japan's Challenge

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 09:40 AM

'Ferrari' Matsushima looking to drive Japan's challenge

Tokyo, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Kotaro Matsushima is the "Ferrari" who helped drive Japan to the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals -- now he's looking to find an extra gear as the Brave Blossoms launch an outside bid for the title.

The jet-heeled utility back was one of the stars of the tournament four years ago, scoring five tries as Japan stunned Ireland and Scotland to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Head coach Jamie Joseph likened him to an Italian sports car but the 30-year-old has since added French flair to his game, following two seasons with Top 14 side Clermont.

Veteran Michael Leitch believes Japan can win this year's World Cup and Matsushima is just as keen to take the Brave Blossoms into uncharted territory.

"First we need to make sure we get to the quarter-finals, then I want to see what's beyond the wall we couldn't get past last time round," Matsushima said at a training camp ahead of the tournament.

Matsushima, who was born in Pretoria to a Zimbabwean father and a Japanese mother, is set to appear at his third World Cup.

He has added a new dimension to his game after becoming one of only a handful of Japanese players to feature in France's Top 14 league.

His widely anticipated Clermont debut lasted just 16 minutes before he was forced off with a thigh injury, but he soon began to showcase his electric skills and scored some important tries.

He squirmed over the line at the death to send Clermont past Wasps in a 2021 European Champions Cup knockout tie -- one of 10 tries he scored that season.

Matsushima returned to the Japanese league at the end of 2022 and his stint in France taught him "the demands of a professional rugby player", according to Joseph.

"It's just the grind of getting up every Sunday, every Monday, and becoming a professional -- I think that was quite challenging," Joseph said in September last year.

"It's exciting for me as the coach to have him back in the team because he's a real quality rugby player." - 'X-factor' - Matsushima is now one of Japan's elder statesmen and he exudes a quiet confidence.

His scoring exploits at the 2019 World Cup made him an overnight star at home, as rugby fever swept a nation usually obsessed with baseball.

Matsushima said the attention "sometimes gets too much" for him, and he tries to keep sport in perspective.

"After the 2019 Rugby World Cup, a lot of media were after the Japan players," he said in June 2021.

"You have to let it go, don't take it too seriously. Relax and not put pressure on yourself." Matsushima moved to Japan at the age of six, initially playing football before moving back to South Africa after Primary school and taking up rugby.

He returned to Japan at 13 to complete his schooling, then moved back to South Africa to join the Sharks in Durban.

While there, he played against future Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe, who later described Matsushima as a "phenomenal" player with an "X-factor that he can bring to a team".

But while Kolbe went on to play for South Africa, Matsushima chose Japan and won his first cap against the Philippines in 2014.

He was part of the Brave Blossoms side that shocked the Springboks at the 2015 World Cup, but he really came into his own with a hat-trick in Japan's opening win over Russia at the 2019 tournament.

He said after that match that he wanted to "stay greedy" in search of more tries.

That attitude has not left him as he attempts to help Japan get past the quarter-final "barrier" at this year's World Cup.

"In order for us to do that, I don't want to waste a single day," he said.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Russia France Car Pretoria Durban Ireland Japan South Africa Philippines June September Sunday 2015 2019 Media Ferrari Top Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

9 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

10 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

10 hours ago
CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

10 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

10 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

10 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

10 hours ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous