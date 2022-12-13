Ferrari name Vasseur as new Formula One team principal

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Frenchman Frederic Vasseur was named team principal and general manager of Ferrari on Tuesday, tasked with ending Red Bull's dominance in Formula One.

It will be the 54-year-old's first job with one of F1's heavyweights.

"Ferrari N.V.

today announced that Fred Vasseur will join Scuderia Ferrari on January 9 as team principal and general manager," said Ferrari in a statement.

Vasseur fills the void left by the resignation of Mattia Binotto last month after Ferrari failed to mount a serious and sustained challenge to Red Bull, despite a promising start to the campaign.