Ferrari team principal Binotto pays price for Red Bull dominance

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Mattia Binotto has resigned as team principal of Formula One giants Ferrari, the historic Italian manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

"Ferrari N.V. announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mattia Binotto who will leave his role as Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal on December 31," read the statement.

The 53-year-old Swiss-born Italian had been with Ferrari for almost three decades, stepping up to the role of team principal in 2019.