UrduPoint.com

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Wins Austrian Grand Prix

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins Austrian Grand Prix

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off world champion Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and reboot his world championship challenge.

Lewis Hamilton took third for Mercedes.

This was Leclerc's third win of the year and Ferrari's first at the Red Bull Ring since Michael Schumacher in 2003.

After a series of disappointing results Leclerc was thrilled to finally get another win under his belt.

He had to retain his composure though in the closing laps as he reported an issue with a sticking throttle pedal.

"I definitely needed that, to finally show we've got the pace in the car is incredible," said a relieved Leclerc.

Verstappen was far from disheartened despite failing to take the chequered flag in front of his 'orange army' of expectant 50,000 travelling Dutch fans.

"I couldn't give them a win today but second isn't too bad," said the Red Bull driver who didn't leave the circuit empty handed after winning Saturday's sprint.

Related Topics

World Army Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Orange Sunday From Ferrari Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

11 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

20 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

20 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.