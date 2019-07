Ferro and Cornet to contest all-French final in Lausanne

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Fiona Ferro will take on Alize Cornet in the first WTA final of her career in Lausanne after seeing off Bernarda Pera in the last four on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Ferro swept past American Pera 6-1, 6-4 to set up a Sunday showdown with fellow Frenchwomen Cornet, who is also defending champion in Switzerland.

Third seed Cornet has a shot at retaining her title after beating Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.