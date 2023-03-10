Fertilizer producers in Vietnam grapple with falling prices

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :-- Fertilizer prices in Vietnam are falling as cost of natural gas and farmers' demand decrease, local media reported on Friday.

The decline in prices is considered a boon for farmers who are able to reap the benefits, however, it leaves production enterprises grappling with challenges, the local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

The market has continued to witness a sharp drop in prices, with urea fertilizer currently at its lowest price point in over two years, the newspaper said.

As the output selling price is low and slow, inventory pressure and financial costs are extremely large, and profit margins are falling rapidly.