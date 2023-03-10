UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Producers In Vietnam Grapple With Falling Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Fertilizer producers in Vietnam grapple with falling prices

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :-- Fertilizer prices in Vietnam are falling as cost of natural gas and farmers' demand decrease, local media reported on Friday.

The decline in prices is considered a boon for farmers who are able to reap the benefits, however, it leaves production enterprises grappling with challenges, the local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

The market has continued to witness a sharp drop in prices, with urea fertilizer currently at its lowest price point in over two years, the newspaper said.

As the output selling price is low and slow, inventory pressure and financial costs are extremely large, and profit margins are falling rapidly.

Related Topics

Price Vietnam Gas Market Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.