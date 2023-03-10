FESCIOF concludes session on preparing for future collaboration

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Future of Education, Science, and Culture International Organizations Forum (FESCIOF), being held in Riyadh under the theme "Together for Impact in the 21st Century," concluded its dialogue sessions with the holding of the closing session entitled "Preparing the Ground for Future Collaboration.

"The session was held with the participation of Director General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Mohamed Ouled Amar, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, and Director of the Regional Bureau for education in the Arab States and UNESCO Representative to Lebanon and Syria Costanza Farina.

During the session, Dr. Ouled Amar affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture succeeded in bringing together the three organizations in one place at the FESCIOF.