Festival of 100 women entrepreneurs kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 100 women entrepreneurs brought their handmade products, including arts, crafts, decor, and food in a colorful festival that kicked off here on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Jointly organized by atomcamp and wecamp, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) - Ministry of Commerce, the two-day festival will support and celebrate women entrepreneurs through art, craft, and food.

The festival will help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and expand their market outreach.

CEO and Co-founder of wecamp Laiba Ahmad said while talking to APP: "This year, special focus has been paid to reaching marginalized communities of women. Accordingly, wecamp has partnered with The SEED Program to expand opportunities to 20 women entrepreneurs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the festival. The festival is open to all walks of life. Citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi must visit the festival to support and celebrate home-based women entrepreneurs.

"I am incredibly proud of the work wecamp is doing to facilitate the financial empowerment of women in Pakistan.

Our women entrepreneurs are beacons of inspiration for their resilience in business in face of all social norms and expectations. These women are immensely talented and I urge everyone to visit them at our festival; listen to their stories and share the pride they take in their work." TDAP also displayed a stall for information and resources to help women to take their businesses to the next level.

She further said participation of women in the labour force is 1/4th of the men's participation. "Women face mobility and cultural challenges to advance their careers and entrepreneurial pursuits. The marketplace and festivals by wecamp are initiatives towards reducing such gender inequalities in Pakistan." At the festival, over 100 home-based women entrepreneurs have set up stalls displaying and selling their various handmade products, including but not limited to fashion and accessories, home decor, arts and crafts, organic skincare, and traditional foods.

The festival also promises to be a great outing for families with a dedicated children's play area, painting activity, scavenger hunt, and a trivia session.