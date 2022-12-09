Festival of women entrepreneurs tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Wecamp is all set to kick off the two-day festival to support and celebrate women entrepreneurs through Art, Craft, and food 100 women entrepreneurs here on December 10 and 11.

The festival will take place at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) jointly organized by atomcamp and wecamp in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Ministry of Commerce.

The festival will help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and expand their market outreach. This year, special focus has been paid to reaching marginalized communities of women. Accordingly, wecamp has partnered with The SEED Program to expand opportunities to twenty women entrepreneurs from KPK at the festival.

The festival is open to all walks of life. Citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi must visit the festival to support and celebrate home-based women entrepreneurs, Laiba Ahmad - CEO and Co-founder of wecamp said while talking to APP.

"I am incredibly proud of the work wecamp is doing to facilitate the financial empowerment of women in Pakistan. Our women entrepreneurs are beacons of inspiration for their resilience in business in face of all social norms and expectations.

These women are immensely talented and I urge everyone to visit them at our festival; listen to their stories and share the pride they take in their work," she said.

TDAP will display a stall for information and resources to help women to take their businesses to the next level.

Participation of women in the labor force is 1/4th of the men's participation in the labour force. Women face mobility and cultural challenges to advance their careers and entrepreneurial pursuits. The marketplace and festivals by wecamp are initiatives towards reducing such gender inequalities in Pakistan.

Over one hundred home-based women entrepreneurs will be setting up stalls displaying and selling their various handmade products, including but not limited to fashion and accessories, home decor, arts and crafts, organic skincare, and traditional foods.

The festival also promises to be a great outing for families with a dedicated children's play area, painting activity, scavenger hunt, and a trivia session.