UrduPoint.com

Festival On Vietnam's National Dress Opens To Boost Tourism

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Festival on Vietnam's national dress opens to boost tourism

HANOI, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A festival featured with ao dai --Vietnam's national dress for women, has kicked off here to boost the recovery of tourism in the country's capital.

During the three-day festival's opening ceremony held on Friday evening next to Hoan Kiem Lake, various ao dai collections of well-known designers, tourism companies, airlines and hotels were displayed, and art programs about tradition, history and usage of ao dai in olden and present days in various localities, including the capital city of Hanoi, the central city of Hue and southern Ho Chi Minh City, were staged.

On Saturday and Sunday in the walking streets around the lake, there will be a parade of nearly 1,000 women in ao dai, and different music and light shows featuring the traditional long dress's beauty.

With the message of turning ao dai, "a culture ambassador," into "a tourism ambassador," the festival is designed to facilitate the recovery and development of Hanoi tourism which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal authorities.

Hanoi welcomed over 17 million domestic and foreign tourists in the first 11 months of this year, far exceeding the yearly target, said the Hanoi Department of Tourism.

Earlier, the city planned to host 9-10 million tourists, including 1.2-2 million foreigners in 2022.

Related Topics

Music Hue Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Women Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

31 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022

2 hours ago
 PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.