UrduPoint.com

Fevered Persons In DPRK Top 800,000 With Nearly Half-million Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Fevered persons in DPRK top 800,000 with nearly half-million recovered

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:The fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have surpassed 820,620, among which 496,030 have recovered and 324,550 are still under medical treatment since the outbreak in late April, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

Over 296,180 more persons had fever across the country from late Friday to late Saturday. Fifteen deaths were reported, and more than 252,400 people have recovered. The total death toll has reached 42, KCNA reported citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The DPRK on Thursday confirmed its first COVID-19 case in the country since the global outbreak of the pandemic and announced "maximum emergency" prevention measures, including various lockdown measures across the country.

Related Topics

April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

8 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

17 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

17 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

18 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.