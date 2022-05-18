Fevered persons in DPRK top 800,000 with newly half-million recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have surpassed 820,620, among which 496,030 have recovered and 324,550 are still under medical treatment since the outbreak in late April, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

Over 296,180 more persons had fever across the country from late Friday to late Saturday. Fifteen deaths were reported, and more than 252,400 people have recovered. The total death toll has reached 42, KCNA reported citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The DPRK on Thursday confirmed its first COVID-19 case in the country since the global outbreak of the pandemic and announced "maximum emergency" prevention measures, including various lockdown measures across the country