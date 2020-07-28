Fewer civilian casualties in Afghanistan as compared to last year: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Some 1,282 civilians were killed and 2,176 injured in the first six months of 2020, marking a 13 percent decline in civilian casualties as compared to the same period last year, according to a United Nations report published on Monday.

Last year until June end, the UN's Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had recorded 3,973 casualties (1,422 killed and 2,551 injured).

The main reason for the lower number of civilian casualties is due to a reduction in operations by international military forces and the ISIL–Khorasan, the report said.

"At a time when the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban have a historic opportunity to come together at the negotiating table for peace talks, the tragic reality is that the fighting continues inflicting terrible harm to civilians every day," Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, said in a statement.

"I urge the parties to pause, to reflect on the chilling incidents and the harm that they are causing to the Afghan people as documented in this report, and to take decisive action to stop the carnage and get to the negotiating table," said Lyons, who is also the head of UNAMA.

Anti-Government Elements (AGE's) continued to be responsible for the majority of civilian casualties, with UNAMA documenting a disturbing increase in civilian casualties attributed to the Taliban from pressure-plate improvised explosive devices, as well as from abductions that led to ill-treatment and summary executions. A total of 58 per cent of civilian casualties were caused by AGE's, with the Taliban responsible for 1,473 (580 killed and 893 injured) representing 43 per cent of the total number of civilian casualties in the 1 January-30 June 2020 period.

Civilian casualties attributed to Afghan national security forces increased by nine per cent, mainly due to airstrikes and the use of indirect fire during ground engagements. Civilian casualties from airstrikes by the Afghan Air Force during the first six months of 2020 have tripled as compared to the same time period in 2019. Afghan national security forces were responsible for 23 per cent of the total number of civilian casualties in the first half of the year, 789 people (281 killed and 508 injured). Pro-Government Forces remained responsible for most child deaths.

UNAMA said it did not document any civilian casualties attributed to international military forces from active hostilities during the second quarter of 2020.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civilian casualties with the majority – two-thirds – caused by the use of indirect fire, particularly in civilian-populated areas.

The use of improvised explosive devices (suicide and non-suicide) was the second leading cause of civilian casualties, followed by targeted killings. UNAMA is especially concerned about the deliberate targeting of civilians, including religious leaders, healthcare workers, members of the judiciary, civil society activists, non-governmental organization workers and journalists.

Women and children continue to be disproportionately affected by the direct and indirect impacts of the armed conflict, comprising more than 40 per cent of the total civilian casualties. During the first six months of the year, the armed conflict caused 397 women casualties (138 killed and 259 injured) and 1,067 child casualties (340 killed and 727 injured). The report notes that children in Afghanistan are especially vulnerable to recruitment and use by parties to the conflict, including for combat functions, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also underscores the lasting impact of the armed conflict on civilians. New monitoring by UNAMA shows that victims suffer incalculable harm weeks and months after an incident occurs, including physically, emotionally and psychologically, financially and otherwise, affecting their ability to enjoy a broad range of human rights. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reduced the ability of victims to recover, making it even more imperative for the parties to the conflict to reduce the violence now and acknowledge and address the needs and rights of the victims.

"The experiences, rights and needs of individuals and communities who have been affected by violence must be a central consideration in the upcoming peace talks," Fiona Frazer, the Chief of Human Rights at UNAMA, said.

In February, the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement in Qatar's capital, Doha, laying out plans for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the group.

However, fighting has spiked in recent weeks, prompted by differences over an exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the Afghan government, as Kabul was reluctant to free hundreds of jailed fighters.

The Doha deal stipulated that the government would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for hundreds of Afghan troops, which has been the main hurdle to starting peace negotiations between the two sides in the effort to end the 18-year-old war.

While the Afghan government has released more than 4,000 Taliban prisoners, it has refused to release another 600, saying they were involved in murder, illicit drug trafficking and major attacks.\932