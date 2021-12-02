UrduPoint.com

Fewer Libya Arms Embargo Breaches But Foreign Fighters Remain: UN Panel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Fewer Libya arms embargo breaches but foreign fighters remain: UN panel

United Nations, United States, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Fewer violations of the arms embargo on Libya have occurred this year as compared with 2020, but the "continuing presence" of foreign fighters is "still a serious threat," UN experts said in a confidential report.

Nonetheless, while the "intense pace of delivery" of banned weapons has abated, "the arms embargo remains totally ineffective," the experts tasked with monitoring the embargo said in an interim confidential report recently given to the Security Council and seen Tuesday by AFP.

For the study, which covers January to November 2021, the experts traveled twice to the north African country, in April and again in September.

For the first time since 2017, they were able to go to the eastern city of Benghazi, the stronghold of Khalifa Haftar, who is running for president in the election set for December 24.

The elections come as part of a push to end a decade of violence in oil-rich Libya following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

An October 2020 ceasefire brought to an end a fierce year-long battle sparked by Haftar's bid to seize the capital Tripoli.

It also led to a fragile unity government taking office in March, with a mandate to take the country to elections.

But the UN experts, who said they also traveled to France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Tunisia to complete their work, note that the majority of Libya is still controlled by armed groups.

"Based on the 2020 transfers, arms stockpiles remain high and sufficient to sustain any future conflict," the experts said.

"The control of the supply chains by some member states continues, thus significantly hindering detection, disruption, or interdiction" of arms deliveries, they added, without naming any offending countries.

Though the opposing sides in Libya have asked foreign fighters to leave the country, the experts say they are "maintaining foreign fighters among their forces, including nationals from Chad, Sudan and Syria as well as from Russian private military companies."The United Nations has previously estimated that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner.

"The panel has no evidence of any large scale withdrawals taking place to date," the experts said.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Syria Russia France Tripoli Spain Italy Tunisia Chad Switzerland Sudan Libya January March April September October November December 2017 2020 Dictator From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.