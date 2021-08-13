UrduPoint.com

Fewer US Children Face Hunger Due To Tax Credit: Data

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Fewer US children face hunger due to tax credit: data

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Child tax credit payments pushed by President Joe Biden to alleviate hardship amid the pandemic had an immediate impact in reducing the number of children facing hunger, according to government data.

The Treasury Department announced Friday that the second round of payments of more than $15 billion were paid to families with about 61 million eligible children, 1.6 million more than last month.

According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey released this week, parents reported having less trouble covering the costs of food and other household expenses after receiving their first payment in mid-July.

The share of families reporting that they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat in the past week dropped to the lowest since the pandemic began, falling three percentage points to just 8.4 percent, according to the report.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced businesses to shut down and caused a wave of job losses, and while many have been recovered millions of people remain unemployed or underemployed.

The payments formed part of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved in late March that expanded the child tax credit and shifted to distributing half the funds monthly through December rather than a single, one-time payment.

Eligible families received up to $300 a month for each child under age six and up to $250 a month for each child age six to 17.

The payments are "helping families put food on the table and meet the needs of the next generation," Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

Treasury is ramping up its outreach with multilingual and mobile tools to ensure more families have access to the safety net.

The Census report noted about 35 million families received the first payments. But even with the help, the data show inequities remain, and Black families with children report a far higher rate of food insecurity than white families.

Related Topics

Mobile Job March December Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

6 minutes ago
 Germany to Cut Down Embassy Staff in Kabul to Bare ..

Germany to Cut Down Embassy Staff in Kabul to Bare Minimum - Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago
 Rangers organize football match in connection with ..

Rangers organize football match in connection with Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR holds E-Kachehri in FBR HQ

Chairman FBR holds E-Kachehri in FBR HQ

6 minutes ago
 Employment opportunities can be increased by accel ..

Employment opportunities can be increased by accelerating process of industriali ..

6 minutes ago
 Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Needs More Troubleshoo ..

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Needs More Troubleshooting of 4 Propulsion Valves - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.