FIA reject Red Bull review of Verstappen-Hamilton British GP crash

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Red Bull on Thursday failed in their bid to win a review into the "insufficient" penalty imposed on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton for the crash which took out Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

World champion Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty after the first lap incident which ended Verstappen's race.

Hamilton went on to win at Silverstone and slash the Dutchman's championship lead to just eight points ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

While Hamilton celebrated, Verstappen had to go to hospital.

On Thursday, governing body the FIA said that Red Bull had not provided any "new, significant and relevant elements" likely to justify a review of the decision taken during the race.

After Red Bull's request, the two teams were called to see stewards Thursday in Hungary.

Red Bull presented GPS data to prove that Hamilton's overtaking at turn nine should be more severely penalised.

However, this was not enough to deliver a further sanction for the British star who can claim a 100th victory on Sunday.