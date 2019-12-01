UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiat Chrysler And Union Reach Tentative Contract Deal In US

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Fiat Chrysler and union reach tentative contract deal in US

New York, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative labor agreement calling for billions in new investments and thousands of new jobs, the UAW announced Saturday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is the last of Detroit's three big automakers to reach agreement in principle with the powerful union.

Ford and General Motors have already ratified their accords with the union -- GM only after a paralyzing 40-day strike.

The agreement with FCA, which still requires ratification by employees, comes at a delicate time for the union: Two senior officials including President Gary Jones were forced to resign amid an ongoing investigation into corruption.

The corruption allegations are at the heart of a Federal lawsuit GM filed earlier this month against Fiat Chrysler.

The suit alleged that FCA had bribed union officials to secure an unfair advantage in labor talks and to force it to agree to a merger.

The Italian-American automaker in turn accused GM of attempting to foil its planned merger with French carmaker PSA.

FCA and the UAW have not released full details of their tentative agreement, but the union indicated that it generally reflected the deals negotiated with GM and Ford.

"The pattern bargaining strategy has been a very effective approach for the UAW and its members to negotiate economic gains around salary, benefits and job security," UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said on the UAW website.

She said the accord called for additional investment of $4.5 billion by FCA, which is expected to lead to the creation of 7,900 jobs.

The deal reportedly includes a $9,000 bonus for employees, as well as a three percent wage increase in the second and fourth years of the contract.

The heads of UAW local chapters are to meet Wednesday to review the tentative agreement and decide whether to recommend it to members.

If approved, hourly and salary employees would vote on ratification starting Friday, the union said. The vote is expected to take about two weeks.

Related Topics

Corruption Vote Job Lead Gary Detroit Agreement Ford General Motors Fiat Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

9 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

9 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

9 hours ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

9 hours ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.