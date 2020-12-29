UrduPoint.com
Fiat Greenlights Electric Car Production In Poland

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Global auto giant Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Group said on Tuesday it would upgrade its plant in southern Poland to start producing electric cars by mid-2022.

FCA's Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models "will be manufactured using the most advanced drive systems, including all-electric drive," at the Tychy plant, in Poland's southern Silesia coal basin, according to a company statement.

"The preparations have already started," it added.

It was not immediately clear how much the investment could be worth or how many new jobs it may create in the coal-dependent region.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

