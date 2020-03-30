UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Field Hospital Set Up In New York's Central Park

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

Field hospital set up in New York's Central Park

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :In New York's Central Park on Sunday, a field hospital was going up.

Dozens of people worked in a drizzle to erect the facility for an expected influx of COVID-19 patients at the epicentre of the US coronavirus pandemic.

Samaritan's Purse, a US-based Christian global relief agency, is setting up the hospital on the park's East Meadow lawn, where workers in face masks unloaded a white tarp and other equipment on the grass. The site is right across from one of the facilities in the Mount Sinai hospital group.

"There's lots of cases here in New York and a lot of people that need help," said Elliott Tenpenny, a doctor and team leader for Samaritan's Purse COVID-19 Response Team.

"The hospitals all over the city are filling up and they need as much help as they can get. That's why we're here." He said the charity was working with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Mount Sinai, with the aim of receiving patients within two days.

Unlike other temporary facilities going up in the New York region, this site will have the equipment and personnel necessary to handle COVID-19 patients.

Tenpenny called it a "respiratory focused field hospital" which will have a capacity of 68 patients, and the doctors and nurses to treat them.

Samaritan's Purse has set up a similar temporary hospital in Cremona, Italy, the country with the highest COVID-19 death toll.

On Sunday Cuomo announced that New York state has more than 59,500 cases and 965 deaths, making it by far the hardest-hit area of the United States. Those figures give it more than 40 percent of the country's cases and deaths, data from Johns Hopkins University show.

New York medical staff are struggling with long hours and a dire need for hospital-grade masks and other protective gear.

Tenpenny said that although his organization is faith-based, "we provide care to anybody at anytime without regard to who they are, just if they have need."The charity has been helping the world's victims of war, poverty, natural disasters and other crises since 1970.

"These are usually international after disasters but the US is in massive need right now and so here we are setting up to help our own country," Tenpenny said.

Related Topics

World Governor Doctor York New York Italy United States SITE Sunday Christian All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

1 hour ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

3 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

4 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.