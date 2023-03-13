UrduPoint.com

Fierce Fighting Raging For Centre Of Bakhmut: Ukraine, Wagner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Fierce fighting raging for centre of Bakhmut: Ukraine, Wagner

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Fierce fighting is raging for control of the centre of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the longest-running and bloodiest battle, Russian and Ukrainian forces said on Monday.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group has claimed to be leading Moscow's charge for the industrial city, which has been the epicentre of fighting for months.

The Ukrainian military said: "Wagner assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through our troops' defensive positions and move to the centre of the city." "In fierce battles, our defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy," it said in a morning briefing.

Analysts are divided over the strategic significance of Bakhmut as a military prize but the city has gained important political stature, with both sides pouring significant resources into the fight.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin also acknowledged that his forces were experiencing determined resistance as they seek to capture the centre of the city.

"The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is battling for every metre," he said in a post on social media.

"The closer we are to the city centre, the more difficult the battles get and the more artillery there is... Ukrainians are throwing endless reserves (at the fight)," Prigozhin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Post From

Recent Stories

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

2 seconds ago
 ADJDâ€™s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registr ..

ADJDâ€™s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

31 minutes ago
 Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank Has Limited Presence ..

Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank Has Limited Presence in EU - EU Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 'Students must play role in spreading cleanliness ..

'Students must play role in spreading cleanliness message'

3 minutes ago
 Greek Gov't Sees No Threat to Country's Banking Sy ..

Greek Gov't Sees No Threat to Country's Banking System Amid Collapse of 2 US Ban ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaig ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaign launches in Latakia in suppo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.