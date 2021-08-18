'Fierce' French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

(@FahadShabbir)

Cogolin, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of French firefighters battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.

Roughly 900 firefighters were using high-pressure hoses, aircraft and helicopters in an attempt to control the flames, which began racing through the scrubland and trees of the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening.

"The coming hours will be absolutely decisive" for the firefighting effort, President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to first responders.

While Macron added that "the battle is ongoing and the fire has not yet been contained, stabilised," he said that the firefighters' courage had managed to "avoid the worst" with no casualties so far.

Eric Grohin, a colonel in the Var department firefighters, said the flames were regularly leaping gaps of up to 800 metres (900 yards), making it difficult to hem the blazes in.

"There's not much we can do beyond protecting human lives and homes," he said.

Among the thousands moved to the safety of municipal buildings and schools were 1,300 people staying at a campsite in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas down the coast from Saint-Tropez.

"Thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there are no victims," fire service spokeswoman Delphine Vienco told AFP on Tuesday morning, adding that the blaze was "still very fierce".

"The fire is very large, it's a very difficult fight," said Vienco, citing "adverse conditions, with strong winds and high temperatures." Many tourists could be still be seen enjoying the sunshine on the nearby Cote d'Azur beaches, however, as Canadair firefighting aircraft swooped in regularly to fill their tanks from the sea before returning to the smoking hills nearby.

Others loaded up their cars and headed for safety, leading officials to plead for people in secure areas to stay at home and avoid blocking roads used by the emergency services.

"We started smelling the smoke around 7 pm (1700 GMT), then we saw the flames on the hill," said Cindy Thinesse, who fled the Mole campsite near Cavalaire on Monday evening. "We hesitated, but when we saw that, we decided to leave," she told AFP.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are on holiday at the nearby Bregancon Fort and he announced he would visit the scene later Tuesday.

