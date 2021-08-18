UrduPoint.com

'Fierce' French Wildfire Forces Evacuations Near Saint-Tropez

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

'Fierce' French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

Cogolin, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of French firefighters battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.

Roughly 900 firefighters were using high-pressure hoses, aircraft and helicopters in an attempt to control the flames, which began racing through the scrubland and trees of the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening.

"The coming hours will be absolutely decisive" for the firefighting effort, President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to first responders.

While Macron added that "the battle is ongoing and the fire has not yet been contained, stabilised," he said that the firefighters' courage had managed to "avoid the worst" with no casualties so far.

Eric Grohin, a colonel in the Var department firefighters, said the flames were regularly leaping gaps of up to 800 metres (900 yards), making it difficult to hem the blazes in.

"There's not much we can do beyond protecting human lives and homes," he said.

Among the thousands moved to the safety of municipal buildings and schools were 1,300 people staying at a campsite in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas down the coast from Saint-Tropez.

"Thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there are no victims," fire service spokeswoman Delphine Vienco told AFP on Tuesday morning, adding that the blaze was "still very fierce".

"The fire is very large, it's a very difficult fight," said Vienco, citing "adverse conditions, with strong winds and high temperatures." Many tourists could be still be seen enjoying the sunshine on the nearby Cote d'Azur beaches, however, as Canadair firefighting aircraft swooped in regularly to fill their tanks from the sea before returning to the smoking hills nearby.

Others loaded up their cars and headed for safety, leading officials to plead for people in secure areas to stay at home and avoid blocking roads used by the emergency services.

"We started smelling the smoke around 7 pm (1700 GMT), then we saw the flames on the hill," said Cindy Thinesse, who fled the Mole campsite near Cavalaire on Monday evening. "We hesitated, but when we saw that, we decided to leave," she told AFP.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are on holiday at the nearby Bregancon Fort and he announced he would visit the scene later Tuesday.

bur-est-ol-adp/tgb/lc

Related Topics

Fire Visit Wife From

Recent Stories

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four vi ..

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four victory at Vuelta

19 minutes ago
 Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting un ..

Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting unified syllabus: Chief Minister ..

19 minutes ago
 Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With B ..

Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With Better English - Borrell

19 minutes ago
 Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match ..

Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match collapse

19 minutes ago
 UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban Fr ..

UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban From Terrorist List - Source

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with No ..

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Norway: Foreign Secy

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.