FIFA Approves $1.5 Billion Coronavirus Relief Fund For World Football

Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :FIFA is to make available $1.5 billion as a relief fund to help associations impacted by the coronavirus, world football's governing body announced on Thursday.

Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, said the relief fund had been "unanimously approved" by the members of its council and insisted there would be "strict controls" on how the money is spent.

