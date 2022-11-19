UrduPoint.com

FIFA Chief Infantino Voices Support For LGBTQ Community, Migrant Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed support for the LGBTQ community and migrant workers in his opening press conference of the Qatar World Cup on Saturday.

"Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker," he said.

The build-up to the tournament in the Gulf state has been dominated by concerns over Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

Qatar officials say their country has been the target of "racism" and "double standards". They point to the reforms on working conditions and safety that have been hailed as groundbreaking in the Gulf regionThe World Cup kicks off on Sunday when host nation Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening match.

