FIFA Congress postponed until September due to coronavirus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The next FIFA Congress, initially due to take place on June 5 in Addis Ababa, has been postponed until September 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak, world football's governing body said on Wednesday.

A FIFA Council meeting planned for March 20 in Zurich has also been put back to an as yet unspecified date in June or July.

FIFA said the postponements were in order to enable all member associations to attend, given current "concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel restrictions in many countries."