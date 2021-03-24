UrduPoint.com
FIFA Extends Ban On Blatter Until 2028

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :FIFA banned its former president Sepp Blatter until 2028 on Wednesday after handing him a new suspension of six years and eight months for receiving huge bonuses.

Former FIFA secretary-general Jerome Valcke also had his existing suspension extended by the same amount.

The new bans will only come into force when the current bans on Blatter and Valcke for corruption, which last till October this year and October 2025, end.

FIFA's Ethics Committee said it had also fined each man one million Swiss francs.

Blatter, who is 85, received 23 million Swiss francs ($24.6 million, 20.7 million Euros) in "extraordinary bonuses" linked to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as well as the Confederations Cup tournament in Brazil that preceded it, the Ethics Committee said in a summary of its decision.

Valcke, the 60-year-old Frenchman who was Blatter's right-hand man during his 17-year reign at the head of football's world governing body, received 30 million Swiss francs over the same period, the committee said.

FIFA said Blatter and Valcke had violated the Code of Ethics by "offering and accepting gifts or other benefits" and through "abuse of position".

It said in a statement: "The investigations into Messrs Blatter and Valcke covered various charges, in particular concerning bonus payments in relation to FIFA competitions that were paid to top FIFA management officials, various amendments and extensions of employment contracts, as well as reimbursement by FIFA of private legal costs in the case of Mr Valcke."Blatter was forced to stand down as FIFA president in 2015 and was originally banned by FIFA for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches when he was found to have authorised a two-million-euro "disloyal payment" to former UEFA president Michel Platini.

Valcke was initially banned for 12 years but it was reduced to 10 years on appeal.

