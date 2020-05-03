UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA Requests Switzerland To Continue Blatter Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

FIFA requests Switzerland to continue Blatter probe

Geneva, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :FIFA has asked Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to maintain its investigation into former president Sepp Blatter, football's global governing body said on Saturday.

French newspaper Le Monde and German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung claimed earlier this month the disgraced 84-year-old will not be prosecuted over a charge relating to tv rights sold to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

That was one of two criminal cases opened against Blatter in 2015 for "suspicion of unfair management and breach of trust".

"We have filed official submissions with the OAG arguing strongly that the investigation be continued," FIFA said.

"Indeed, FIFA will consider all legal options to ensure that the relevant people are held to account," it added, confirming the media reports.

On Wednesday, AFP obtained a police report showing suspicions of impropriety against Blatter over a controversial deal "were well-founded" despite Swiss prosecutors dropping the case.

The deal had granted television rights for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups to the CFU, presided over at the time by Jack Warner. for $600,000 (536,000 Euros), an amount deemed to be significantly below market price.

"Blatter acted more in Warner's interests than those of FIFA," said one of the documents.

"By failing to assert a claim by FIFA against the CFU when he found out about it, Blatter accepted that Warner would therefore illegally enrich himself at the expense of FIFA," added the investigators.

As a result of "the inaction of Blatter against the CFU or Warner, FIFA suffered damages amounting to $3.78 million."Blatter, however, still faces a second criminal investigation over the controversial payment of two million Swiss francs (1.89 million euros) to Michel Platini, the former president of UEFA, in February 2011.

Related Topics

Football World Police German FIFA Price Switzerland February Criminals 2015 Market Media TV All Million

Recent Stories

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong ..

28 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Rises by 474 to 28,71 ..

28 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Reaches Monthly ..

28 minutes ago

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime in Larg ..

31 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seism ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Joh ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.