UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA 'requests The Suspension' Of Ivorian Federation Election

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

FIFA 'requests the suspension' of Ivorian federation election

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :FIFA have called on the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) to halt its election campaign after Didier Drogba's bid was rejected, a letter seen by AFP on Friday showed.

FIF's election has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting and on Thursday the former Chelsea forward's candidacy was thrown out as he had only received the official support of two of a required four Ivorian clubs.

"We request the suspension of all action in relation to the election process until further notice," the document dated August 27 and sent to FIF said.

Drogba's election team said on Thursday it expected FIF's decision which claimed he was ineligible to run for the position.

"Drogba's staff isn't surprised by this decision to reject the bid. But we remain unfazed. We will react to conform to the texts which surround this election," Mahamadou Sangare, a member of Drogba's team, told AFP.

Drogba also has the backing of the association for the former and its current players equivalent and has five days to appeal FIF's decision.

The ex-Elephants captain is standing against FIF's former third vice-president Idriss Diallo, as well as the current vice-president of the national body and president of the League Sory Diabate.

Earlier in August world football's governing body had called on FIF to cancel its election due to the situation.

Related Topics

Election Football World FIFA Ivory Coast August All Chelsea

Recent Stories

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

16 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 79,680 addition ..

42 minutes ago

US economy still sees sluggish spending, 'depresse ..

26 minutes ago

DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on ..

42 minutes ago

Veteran Japan keeper Kawashima comes in from the c ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.