FIFA 'requests the suspension' of Ivorian federation election

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :FIFA have called on the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) to halt its election campaign after Didier Drogba's bid was rejected, a letter seen by AFP on Friday showed.

FIF's election has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting and on Thursday the former Chelsea forward's candidacy was thrown out as he had only received the official support of two of a required four Ivorian clubs.

"We request the suspension of all action in relation to the election process until further notice," the document dated August 27 and sent to FIF said.

Drogba's election team said on Thursday it expected FIF's decision which claimed he was ineligible to run for the position.

"Drogba's staff isn't surprised by this decision to reject the bid. But we remain unfazed. We will react to conform to the texts which surround this election," Mahamadou Sangare, a member of Drogba's team, told AFP.

Drogba also has the backing of the association for the former and its current players equivalent and has five days to appeal FIF's decision.

The ex-Elephants captain is standing against FIF's former third vice-president Idriss Diallo, as well as the current vice-president of the national body and president of the League Sory Diabate.

Earlier in August world football's governing body had called on FIF to cancel its election due to the situation.