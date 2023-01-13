FIFA reveals nominees for 2022 best FIFA football awards

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) revealed the nominees Thursday for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022.

The Best Men's Player list of nominees includes World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina attacker Lionel Messi and his teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. along with the current award holder, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has two awards and shares the record with Lewandowski, with both winning the title of FIFA's Best Men's Player twice, is not on the list.

Polish star Lewandowski will be the first player in history to clinch three awards if he wins.

Borussia Dortmund's English player Jude Bellingham achieved his maiden nomination this year.

The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees list includes Olympique Lyonnais' Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, San Diego Wave's US player Alex Morgan and Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas.

Putellas, the holder of last year's award, will be the most award winning player in history with two titles if she bags the award this year.

FIFA has not yet revealed the details of this year's award ceremony.

The following is the list of nominees: - Best FIFA Men's Player nominees: Julian Alvarez (Argentina /River Plate/Manchester City) Jude Bellingham (England/Borussia Dortmund) Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City) Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund /Manchester City) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain) Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern München/Barcelona) Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool/Bayern München) Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain) Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain) Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid) Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain) Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid) - Best FIFA Women's Player nominees: Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona) Debinha (Brazil /North Carolina Courage) Jessie Fleming (Canada/Chelsea Women) Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Olympique Lyonnais) Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea Women) Beth Mead (England/Arsenal WFC) Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal WFC) Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave) Lena Oberdorf (Germany/Wolfsburg) Alexandra Popp (Germany/Wolfsburg) Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona) Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyonnais) Keira Walsh (England/Manchester City WFC/Barcelona) Leah Williamson (England/Arsenal WFC) - The Best FIFA Men's Coach nominees: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy/Real Madrid) Didier Deschamps (France/France) Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City) Walid Regragui (Morocco/Morocco) Lionel Scaloni (Argentina/Argentina) - The Best FIFA Women's Coach nominees: Sonia Bompastor (France/Olympique Lyonnais) Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea Women) Bev Priestman (England/Canada) Pia Sundhage (Sweden/Brazil) Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany/Germany) Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England) - The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper nominees: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool) Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Sevilla) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid) Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City) Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa) - The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper nominees: Christiane Endler (Chile/Olympique Lyonnais) Ann-Katrin Berger (German/Chelsea) Mary Earps (England/Manchester United) Merle Frohms (German/Wolfsburg) Alyssa Naeher (US/Chicago Red stars) Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil (Spain /Barcelona) - FIFA Puskas Award nominees: Mario Balotelli Amandine Henry Theo Hernandez Alou Kuol Kylian Mbappe Francisco Gonzalez Metilli Marcin Oleksy Salma Paralluelo Richarlison Alessia RussoDimitri Payet