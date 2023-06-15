UrduPoint.com

FIFA Strikes Women's World Cup TV Deal In Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

FIFA strikes Women's World Cup TV deal in Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :FIFA has secured a deal with German broadcasters to televise the 2023 Women's World Cup, avoiding the threat of a controversial blackout in the country.

German media reported on Wednesday the tournament will be broadcast on public networks ZDF and ARD.

According to information seen by AFP subsidiary SID, an agreement between FIFA, the networks and the European Broadcasting Union will soon be announced.

A "delighted" German FA boss Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement on Wednesday that "avoiding a blackout" would be "of enormous importance for the further development of women's football in Germany." German women's coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg thanked "everyone involved for reaching an agreement".

"Now we can go into the preparation phase with even more momentum and positive energy." FIFA boss Gianni Infantino had been critical of broadcasters in the 'Big Five' European countries, believed to be Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, for offering substantially less than the amount paid to show the men's World Cup.

While French broadcasters have said they are about to announce a deal, there has been no breakthrough yet in the other three 'big five' nations.

ARD director Axel Balkausky had previously said his network offered a fair bid for the rights and told Germany's FAZ newspaper broadcasters "would not allow themselves to be blackmailed".

In May, Germany captain Alexandra Popp accused administrators of "empty words" in the ongoing dispute, saying a World Cup blackout would be "so bad for women's football".

Germany are among the favourites at the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Related Topics

Football World Australia France German FIFA Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom May July August Women Media From Agreement Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

55 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defenc ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE President and Chad transitional president witn ..

UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and ..

55 minutes ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates steady

U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates steady

1 hour ago
 Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, p ..

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, preserve habitat

1 hour ago
 Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hik ..

Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hikes to Follow Despite June Paus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.