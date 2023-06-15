(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :FIFA has secured a deal with German broadcasters to televise the 2023 Women's World Cup, avoiding the threat of a controversial blackout in the country.

German media reported on Wednesday the tournament will be broadcast on public networks ZDF and ARD.

According to information seen by AFP subsidiary SID, an agreement between FIFA, the networks and the European Broadcasting Union will soon be announced.

A "delighted" German FA boss Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement on Wednesday that "avoiding a blackout" would be "of enormous importance for the further development of women's football in Germany." German women's coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg thanked "everyone involved for reaching an agreement".

"Now we can go into the preparation phase with even more momentum and positive energy." FIFA boss Gianni Infantino had been critical of broadcasters in the 'Big Five' European countries, believed to be Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, for offering substantially less than the amount paid to show the men's World Cup.

While French broadcasters have said they are about to announce a deal, there has been no breakthrough yet in the other three 'big five' nations.

ARD director Axel Balkausky had previously said his network offered a fair bid for the rights and told Germany's FAZ newspaper broadcasters "would not allow themselves to be blackmailed".

In May, Germany captain Alexandra Popp accused administrators of "empty words" in the ongoing dispute, saying a World Cup blackout would be "so bad for women's football".

Germany are among the favourites at the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.