Open Menu

FIFA To Hold Club World Cup 2023 Draw In September

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FIFA to hold Club World Cup 2023 draw in September

GENEVA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :-- FIFA announced on Thursday that the draw for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 will take place on Sept. 7.

The world football governing body will livestream the draw from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on its official website.

Seven teams are set to compete in the tournament. The lineup includes Urawa Reds from Japan, Al Ahly from Egypt, Club Leon from Mexico, Auckland City from New Zealand, Manchester City from England, and Al Ittihad from Saudi Arabia.

The winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 are yet to be determined.

Al Ittihad and Auckland City will face off in the first round on Dec. 12. The victors will move on to the second round, joining Urawa Reds, Al Ahly, and Club Leon. Both Manchester City and the CONMEBOL representative have secured byes for the first two rounds, positioning them directly into the semifinals.

Furthermore, FIFA plans to unveil the official emblem for the tournament during the Sept. 7 draw ceremony.

Related Topics

Football World Egypt Jeddah FIFA Leon Auckland Japan Saudi Arabia Mexico From Manchester City New Zealand

Recent Stories

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

2 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

3 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

4 hours ago
PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

13 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous