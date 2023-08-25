FIFA to hold Club World Cup 2023 draw in September

GENEVA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :-- FIFA announced on Thursday that the draw for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 will take place on Sept. 7.

The world football governing body will livestream the draw from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on its official website.

Seven teams are set to compete in the tournament. The lineup includes Urawa Reds from Japan, Al Ahly from Egypt, Club Leon from Mexico, Auckland City from New Zealand, Manchester City from England, and Al Ittihad from Saudi Arabia.

The winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 are yet to be determined.

Al Ittihad and Auckland City will face off in the first round on Dec. 12. The victors will move on to the second round, joining Urawa Reds, Al Ahly, and Club Leon. Both Manchester City and the CONMEBOL representative have secured byes for the first two rounds, positioning them directly into the semifinals.

Furthermore, FIFA plans to unveil the official emblem for the tournament during the Sept. 7 draw ceremony.