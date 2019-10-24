FIFA To Invest $1bn In Women's Football In The Next Four Years: Infantino
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:20 AM
Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :FIFA will double its funding for women's football to $1 billion over the next four years, president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday following a meeting of the world governing body's council.
"The Council decided to put 500 million in addition to the 500 million already budgeted," Infantino told reporters in Shanghai.