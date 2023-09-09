Open Menu

FIFA Transfer Report Shows New Heights In International Market

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

GENEVA,Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A series of all-time heights were reached in 2023 as the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) published Friday its International Transfer Snapshot.

A total of 7.36 billion U.S. Dollars was spent on transfer fees in the 2023 mid-year window from June 1 to September 1, which is a record-breaking figure and also 26.8 percent increase compared to the previous record in 2019.

England led the list of spending with 1.98 billion U.S. dollars, and Saudi Arabia was second with 875.4 million, ahead of France (859.7 million), Germany (762.4 million), Italy (711.0 million) and Spain (405.6 million).

The women's transfers increased for the sixth year in a row with 829 transfers, 66 of which were with fees - both are new records.

Agent fees also reached a new high, with 696.6 million U.S. dollars paid during the mid-year window, bringing the total for 2023 to date to 853 million.

