FIFA Urges Clubs And Players To Reach Agreement Over Wages: Sources
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:10 PM
Lausanne, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :FIFA on Monday urged clubs and players to reach agreement on wage reductions to protect clubs suffering financial damage because of the coronavirus crisis.
World football's governing body also recommended that players' contracts be extended until the end of the interrupted football seasons and that the transfer window will not open until that time.