FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifying standings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Following are the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying standings in the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Thursday's matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn lost, goals for, against, points): United States 4 2 2 0 7 2 8 Mexico 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 Canada 4 1 3 0 6 3 6 Panama 4 1 2 1 4 2 5 El Salvador 4 1 2 1 1 3 5 Costa Rica 4 0 3 1 1 2 3Honduras 4 0 3 1 2 5 3Jamaica 4 0 1 3 2 8 1