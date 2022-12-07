FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Morocco Advances to Quarterfinals after Penalty Shootout Victory over Spain

DOHA Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :In today's round of 16 encounter between Spain and Morocco at the education City Stadium, the Moroccan national team advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup 2022 after defeating its Spanish counterpart 3-0 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time.

By winning, Morocco advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will play the winner of Portugal vs. SwitzerlandIt is notable that the Moroccan national team became the first Arab team in the World Cup's history to advance to the quarterfinals.