Following are the FIFA World Cup standings after Thursday's matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Qatar 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Senegal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group B England 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 USA 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 0 Group C Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Group D France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 Group E Spain 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 7 0 Group F Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group G Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group H Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 1Ghana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0