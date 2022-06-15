FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Cambodia, greeted by PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The FIFA World Cup trophy landed in Cambodia on Wednesday as part of its journey around the world ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in November.

Accompanied by 1998 FIFA World Cup winner and French legendary footballer Christian Karembeu, the prestigious trophy arrived at the Phnom Penh International Airport via a private jet.

The trophy was then paraded from the airport to the Peace Palace, where it was welcomed by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other officials.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Hun Sen said the trophy is a symbol in a sport that represents billions of football lovers around the globe.

"I'm pleased to welcome the arrival of the FIFA World Cup Trophy to Cambodia for the first time ever," he said.

"This is a testament to the world and to more than 3 billion football fans globally that Cambodia is full of peace and its people are living in harmony with improved livelihood and development in all fields," he added.

According to the prime minister, Cambodia has approximately 2,000 trained footballers and more than 3,000 amateur football players as well as over 100,000 fans.

Made of solid gold and weighing 6.14 kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft, according to FIFA.

The trophy will be exhibited at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in the northern suburb of Phnom Penh on Wednesday afternoon and visitors will be allowed to pose for photos with it.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off on May 11 and will stop in 51 countries and regions, the FIFA said. Cambodia is the 21st stop of the tour.