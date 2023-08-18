Open Menu

FIFA's Infantino Tells Women 'to Pick The Right Fight' For Equality

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 08:00 PM

FIFA's Infantino tells women 'to pick the right fight' for equality

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday that women should "pick the right fights" to "convince us men what we have to do" to bring equality to football.

Infantino was speaking in Sydney ahead of the Women's World Cup final on Sunday between Spain and England.

"I say to all the women -- and you know I have four daughters, so I have a few at home -- that you have the power to change," he told FIFA's Women's Football Convention, to tepid applause.

"Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights.

"You have the power to change, to convince us men what we have to do and what we don't have to do. You do it. Just do it." Norway's striker Ada Hegerberg responded to Infantino's comments on Twitter by writing: "Working on a little presentation to convince men. Who's in?" In his speech, Infantino added: "With men, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors, they are open." FIFA tripled the prize money on offer at this World Cup compared to 2019, and the total pot which also covers compensation for clubs releasing players is up from $50 million four years ago to $152 million now.

Nevertheless, the prize pot still pales in comparison to the $440 million dished out at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar.

"This World Cup generated over $570 million in revenue and so we broke even," said the 53-year-old Infantino.

"We didn't lose any money and we generated the second-highest income of any sport -- besides of course the men's World Cup -- at a global stage." He added: "This shows our strategy was not too bad, but of course we still have to do much better.

"But we are on the right path." Infantino hit back at critics of the decision to expand the Women's World Cup to a biggest-ever 32 teams, up from 24 in 2019.

There were fears the greater number of teams would mean some weaker sides and therefore some lopsided scorelines.

But the World Cup saw several of the higher-ranked teams dumped out early and Jamaica, Morocco and South Africa all reached the knockout stage for the first time.

"They were saying: it's not going to work, the level is too different, you will have 15-0 scores, it will be bad for women's football and its image," Infantino said of FIFA's move to expand the tournament to 32 teams.

"But I'm sorry, FIFA was right, FIFA was right.

"We had many countries around the world who thought they now have a chance to participate.

"Everyone now believes there is a chance to shine on the global stage."

Related Topics

Football World Twitter Norway FIFA Qatar Sydney Spain Jamaica South Africa Morocco Money Women Sunday 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

19 minutes ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

2 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

2 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

2 hours ago
UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

3 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

4 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

4 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

4 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous