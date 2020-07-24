UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFPro Suspends Ivorian Players' Union For Not Backing Drogba's FA Candidacy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

FIFPro suspends Ivorian players' union for not backing Drogba's FA candidacy

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Global footballers' union FIFPro has suspended the Ivory Coast Footballers Association (AFI) for failing to endorse Didier Drogba's bid to head the country's football federation.

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to the president of the AFI Cyrille Domoraud, FIFPro said it was suspending his organisation "with immediate effect." The letter said that this "exceptional intervention" was motivated by "extreme urgency".

The AFI decided last week to not sponsor Drogba to run for the presidency of the Ivorian federation (FIF) in the September 5 election and instead backed Idriss Diallo, the current FIF vice-president.

Candidates need an endorsement from one of five Ivorian football organisations to enter the presidential race. With only the association of medical staff yet to announce their endorsement, the former Chelsea and Marseille striker does not have a sponsor.

In its scathing letter, FIFPro attacked what it called the "iniquitous decision" of the AFI saying it is likely "to have a negative impact, in the Ivory Coast and beyond, on the defence of footballers, the chief objective of FIFPro and its members".

"Your decision shows a flagrant omission of this obligation and a total lack of consideration for your members," the letter continued.

FIFPro said the choice "is the result of various serious statutory breaches committed by the AFI in recent years" and had failed to take into account the "strictly democratic expression of the will of Ivorian footballers.""The suspension means that the AFI immediately loses all its rights as a FIFPro member, and in particular its rights to income," it said.

Related Topics

Election Football Marseille Ivory Coast September All From Race Chelsea

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

Shibli Faraz expresses concern over prolonged dete ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 13 illegal ..

6 minutes ago

Civilised world has rejected Indian narrative on K ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.