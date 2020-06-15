UrduPoint.com
Fifteen Cubans Found Squeezed Into Truck Bound For US

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

Fifteen Cubans found squeezed into truck bound for US

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Guatemalan police have rescued 15 Cubans dangerously jammed into a truck to try to sneak into the United States, police said Monday.

The travelers included a two-year-old and were found Saturday in the northeastern town of Esquipulas, said National Police spokesman Edwin Monroy.

"They were all being transported in inhumane conditions and sharing a small space," he added.

The Cubans were trying to reach the US border illegally, the spokesman added.

The driver of the truck has been arrested for people-trafficking, Monroy said.

The Cubans were taken to a shelter, he added.

Thousands of people from Africa, Asia and Haiti travel every year to South and Central America, trying to cross Mexico and sneak into the United States in search of a better life.

