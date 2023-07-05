Open Menu

Fifteen Dead As Heavy Rains Lash Southwest China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Fifteen dead as heavy rains lash southwest China

Beijing, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Fifteen people died and four were missing after torrential rain lashed the metropolis of Chongqing and swathes of southwestern China, local officials and state media said Wednesday.

China has for weeks been hit by extreme weather -- from heavy rains to intense heatwaves -- the frequency of which is increasing as global temperatures soar.

Residents in the capital Beijing and dozens of other areas have been warned to stay indoors as temperatures soar past 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

And in one of the deadliest natural disasters to occur in China so far this year, torrential rains in Chongqing this week "killed 15 people and left four others missing", local authorities told AFP.

"The heavy rains, mainly seen in the areas along the Yangtze River, have triggered floods and geological disasters, disrupting the lives of more than 130,000 people in 19 districts and counties," state-run news agency Xinhua said.

