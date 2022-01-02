UrduPoint.com

Fifteen Injured In Southwest China Quake

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Beijing, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Fifteen people were injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern China on Sunday afternoon and shook the popular tourist city of Lijiang, state media said.

The quake struck on the border between Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which put the magnitude at 5.

4 and depth at 38 kilometres (24 miles).

State broadcaster CGTN said 15 people were injured, citing the local earthquake agency.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre later measured the magnitude at 5.5 with a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was 115 kilometres away from Lijiang in Yunnan province, the USGS said.

