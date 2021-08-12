Fifteen people killed in western Niger attack

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Fifteen poeple have been killed in an attack in western Niger just weeks after 33 people were killed by suspected militants in the same area, the government said late Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement the latest attack was carried out on Monday by "unidentified armed individuals" who targeted "people working in a field" in the Banibangou region, close the the Mali border.