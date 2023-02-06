UrduPoint.com

Fifth Arab Carate Championship Concludes In Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Fifth Arab Carate Championship concludes in Kuwait

KUWAIT, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The fifth Arab Carate Championship has concluded in Kuwait in the attendence of the Arab Carate Federation Dr. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Gannas, it was reported today.

Al-Yarmok club, host of the event which took place last night, ranked first with four gold medals, followed by UAE Al-Ahli youth club with one gold and one bronze, Kuwaiti club of Al-Kuwait came third with one gold two bronze, and Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia as fourth with two silver and two bronze.

During the two-day event, 16 Arab clubs, represented by 100 female and male athletes, took part.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Male Saudi Arabia Gold Silver Bronze Event Arab

Recent Stories

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

7 minutes ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

33 minutes ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.