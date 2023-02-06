Fifth Arab Carate Championship concludes in Kuwait

KUWAIT, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The fifth Arab Carate Championship has concluded in Kuwait in the attendence of the Arab Carate Federation Dr. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Gannas, it was reported today.

Al-Yarmok club, host of the event which took place last night, ranked first with four gold medals, followed by UAE Al-Ahli youth club with one gold and one bronze, Kuwaiti club of Al-Kuwait came third with one gold two bronze, and Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia as fourth with two silver and two bronze.

During the two-day event, 16 Arab clubs, represented by 100 female and male athletes, took part.