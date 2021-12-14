Fifth Covid case at Montpellier threatens Leinster tie

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :This week's European Champions Cup match between Montpellier and Leinster is in doubt after the French club announced on Tuesday that a fifth member of its group had tested positive for Covid-19.

"This is the fifth case of contamination detected over a period of seven days in the Montpellier squad, which has a considerable impact on the preparation for the match against Leinster," the Top 14 side said in a press release.

The entire squad has been in isolation after returning four positive cases - two players, two staff - on Monday following their return from Exeter where they were trounced 42-6 in their European opener.

Montpellier has responded by adapting its training, operating in separate groups, and will carry out new tests on Wednesday.

Irish province Leinster had four positive cases of the virus in its ranks last week, including three players and a member of the management.

That did not stop the four-time champions from hammering Bath 45-20 in their opener in Dublin on Saturday.

Leinster pushed back their Monday training session to Tuesday, pending further test results.

If one of the teams is unable to fulfil Friday's fixture, it will forfeit the match in accordance with tournament regulations.

This was the case for Welsh side Scarlets who were unable to field a team against Bristol in the first round of matches, resulting in the English team being awarded a 28-0 win.