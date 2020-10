Fifth seed Bertens beaten in French Open last 16 by qualifier Trevisan

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens was dumped out of the French Open on Sunday when Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan registered a surprise 6-4, 6-4 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old Trevisan, ranked 159, had not won a Grand Slam main draw match before this tournament.

She goes on to face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who knocked out top seed Simona Halep, for a place in the last four.