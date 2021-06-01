UrduPoint.com
Fifth Seed Svitolina Into French Open Second Round

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Fifth seed Svitolina into French Open second round

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Fifth seed Elina Svitolina recovered from a 2-5 second set deficit to beat French teenager Oceane Babel 6-2, 7-5 to make the second round at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Svitolina, a three-time quarter-finalist in Paris, will face world number 75 Ann Li of the United States for a place in the last 32.

Li marked her French Open debut with a 45-minute 6-0, 6-1 demolition of Margarita Gasparyan.

