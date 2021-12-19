Fifty arrests in France as Algerians celebrate Arab Cup

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Over fifty people were arrested in France overnight as fans of Algeria celebrated their Arab Cup final triumph, largely on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

French police said Sunday that in Paris alone 32 were detained and 432 people had been cautioned, mainly for traffic offences as fans celebrated in the city centre.

African champions Algeria beat Tunisia in Qatar on Saturday with a 2-0 extra-time win in the final of the Arab Cup, sending supporters out in droves across France with further incidents in Lyon and Roubaix.