Fighting between farmers, herders kills 22 in Chad: official

N'Djamena, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Fighting between farmers and herders has left 22 dead in central Chad, authorities said on Sunday.

"The conflict was sparked by a land dispute between the two communities, with one side wanting to move in and the other wanting to stop them," Amina Kodjiana, governor of Hadjer-Lamis province, told AFP, adding that the fighting pitted sedentary Boulala people against Arab nomads in the village of Zohana, 200 kilometres (120 miles) east of the capital N'Djamena, on Saturday.

Government spokesman Abdramane Koulamallah said troops were deployed to "maintain order".